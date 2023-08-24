Peterson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds.
Evan Longoria will start at third base and bat sixth as the Diamondbacks take on left-hander Brandon Williamson. Peterson has posted a weak .416 OPS in 54 plate appearances against southpaws this year between Oakland and Arizona.
