Peterson did not make the roster for the Diamondbacks' NL Wild Card Series matchup against Milwaukee.

Acquired from the Athletics at the Aug. 1 trade deadline, Peterson wound up slashing just .183/.276/.258 with zero homers and four steals in 41 games (106 plate appearances) for Arizona. Evan Longoria and Emmanuel Rivera will be the options at third base in the Diamondbacks' best-of-three series versus the Brewers.