Peterson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Astros.

Peterson has just four steals this season, two of which have come over his last three games. He's had spotty playing time in September, going 8-for-39 (.205) with four walks over 16 contests this month. The third baseman is slashing .213/.304/.310 with six home runs, 37 RBI, 35 runs scored, 10 doubles and four triples over 133 games between Arizona and Oakland this season.