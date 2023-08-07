Peterson walked as a pinch hitter and stole a base in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Minnesota.

Peterson's theft was one of eight on the day for Arizona, which apparently tried to run its way out of a slump that reached six consecutive losses Sunday. It was the second straight game with a steal for Peterson, who is 3-for-13 with two steals (caught once) since joining the Diamondbacks. With second baseman Ketel Marte (quadriceps) leaving the game, Peterson could slot in at the keystone if the injury lingers.