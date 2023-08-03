Peterson started at third base and went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to San Francisco.

The lefty-hitting Peterson made his second consecutive start at the hot corner, both coming against right-handers, and is 2-for-6 since joining the Diamondbacks at the trade deadline. He and the right-handed hitting Emmanuel Rivera are splitting third base. Whether third base becomes a traditional lefty-righty platoon has not been determined, and the job share will become crowded when Evan Longoria (back) returns from the injured list.