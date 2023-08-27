Peterson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
The lefty-hitting Peterson regularly sits out against southpaws, but he'll head to the bench Sunday even though right-hander Graham Ashcraft is on the hill for Cincinnati. Evan Longoria will pick up a start at third base in place of Peterson, who is slashing .178/.288/.267 in 20 games with Arizona since being acquired from Oakland on July 31.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Grabs seat versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Pulled for pinch hitter•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Breather in Game 2•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Heads to bench against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Remains on bench versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Out against lefty•