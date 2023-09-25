Peterson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.
Peterson had started in three of the Diamondbacks' last four matchups with right-handed starting pitchers, but he'll take a seat Monday even with righty Clarke Schmidt taking the hill for the Yankees. Emmanuel Rivera will get the nod at third base in place of Peterson.
