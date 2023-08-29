Peterson is absent from the lineup Tuesday versus the Dodgers.
Evan Longoria will start at third base and bat sixth with left-hander Clayton Kershaw taking the bump for Los Angeles. Peterson has slashed just .188/.291/.271 in 22 games with Arizona and owns a career .544 OPS against southpaws.
