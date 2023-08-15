Peterson is not in the lineup Tuesday at Colorado.
Buddy Kennedy will start at third base and bat sixth versus the Rockies and left-hander Ty Blach. Peterson, a left-handed hitter, has batted just .174 with a .409 OPS in 52 plate appearances this year against southpaws.
