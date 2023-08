Peterson started at third base and went 0-for-1 with a walk in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Texas.

The lefty-batting Peterson usually starts against right-handers, as was the case Tuesday, but his track record against southpaws makes him vulnerable to being pinch hit for against left-handed relievers. That happened again, as Buddy Kennedy replaced him when Brock Burke entered the contest. Peterson is slashing .170/.245/.170 over 52 plate appearances against lefties this season.