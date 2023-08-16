Peterson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
The lefty-hitting Peterson will stay on the bench for a second straight game while the Rockies bring another southpaw (Austin Gomber) to the hill for the series finale. Buddy Kennedy will replace Peterson at third base on Wednesday.
