Peterson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

Since being acquired from Oakland on July 31, Peterson has mostly served as a strong-side platoon option at third base, but he'll likely have to settle for more of a utility role moving forward. With both second baseman Ketel Marte (knee) and shortstop Jordan Lawlar (hand) back in the lineup Monday after one-game absences, Peterson will retreat to the bench after he manned the keystone Sunday. Geraldo Perdomo has seemingly supplanted Peterson as the Diamondbacks' preferred option at third base.