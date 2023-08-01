The Athletics traded Peterson to the Diamondbacks on Monday in exchange for Chad Patrick.

Through 324 plate appearances this season, Peterson holds a .637 OPS -- his lowest mark since 2019 (.599). However, the 33-year-old utilityman is slashing .313/.410/.438 since the All-Star break and will now provide Arizona with a hot bat off the bench that is capable of fielding nearly every defensive position. Peterson likely won't see consistent starts with his new team, but his versatility should be enough to get him into the lineup every once in a while.