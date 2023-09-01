Peterson is not in the lineup Friday against the Orioles.
Evan Longoria will get the start at third base and hit fifth as left-hander Cole Irvin graces the bump for Baltimore. Peterson has batted just .167 with a .407 OPS in 55 plate appearances versus lefties this year.
