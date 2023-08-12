Peterson isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup Saturday against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Left-hander Rich Hill will take the mound for San Diego, forcing the lefty-hitting Peterson to the bench for the start of Saturday's game. Buddy Kennedy will start at third base and bat sixth while Peterson sits.
