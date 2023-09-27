Peterson started at third base and went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 15-4 win over the White Sox.
Peterson registered his career-high 14th steal during Arizona's six-run fifth inning. The lefty hitter is in a rotation at third base with Evan Longoria and Emmanuel Rivera, normally getting starts against right-handers but not as part of a strict platoon.
