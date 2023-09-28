Peterson is not in the lineup Thursday against the White Sox.
Emmanuel Rivera will start at third base and bat eighth for the visiting Diamondbacks. Peterson handled the hot corner in the first two games of Arizona's three-game series at Chicago and went 0-for-7 with a walk and a stolen base.
