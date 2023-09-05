Peterson is absent from the lineup Tuesday versus the Rockies.
Emmanuel Rivera will cover third base and Evan Longoria will take a turn as the Diamondbacks' designated hitter with Colorado throwing left-hander Kyle Freeland. Peterson has batted .167 with a .407 OPS in 55 plate appearances against lefties this year.
