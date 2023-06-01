McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a stolen bag and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Rockies.

McCarthy singled to lead off the second and wasted no time stealing second for his fifth stolen base over the last three games. The 25-year-old has also notched six hits over that same span and has not struck out. He looks much more comfortable at the plate since being called back up from Triple-A Reno and should continue to be a great option for steals if he can continue to find ways to get on base.