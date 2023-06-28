McCarthy went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Rays.

McCarthy has logged three steals over his last five games, going 5-for-19 (.263) in that span. The outfielder is batting .288 in June, earning him a regular role in right field. He's up to a .241/.309/.342 slash line with 17 steals, two home runs, 10 RBI and 23 runs scored over 176 plate appearances on the year.