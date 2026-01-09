McCarthy agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Diamondbacs to avoid arbitration Thursday, Jack Sommers of DBacks on SI reports.

McCarthy has been mentioned as a trade candidate this offseason, but he's stuck with the Diamondbacks thus far. He currently projects to serve on the strong side of a platoon in left field, though he'll need to improve significantly to retain that role after posting a 60 wRC+ across 222 plate appearances in 2025.