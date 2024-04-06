McCarthy started in right field and 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

McCarthy returned to the lineup after sitting out Wednesday's game, as Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo gets by without center fielder Alek Thomas -- Corbin Carroll started in center. McCarthy should see action against right-handers while Thomas is unavailable, but the recently activated Randall Grichuk will be in the mix as well, particularly against lefties.