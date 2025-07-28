McCarthy is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

The left-handed-hitting McCarthy had been included in the lineup in each of Arizona's last three games against right-handed starting pitchers, but his playing time could be more limited moving forward after the Diamondbacks welcomed Alek Thomas back from the bereavement list Sunday. In Monday's matchup with Tigers righty Troy Melton, Thomas will join an outfield that includes Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel, while Adrian Del Castillo will get the nod at designated hitter over McCarthy.