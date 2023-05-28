McCarthy will start in right field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

McCarthy will man right field for the third game in a row after he went 1-for-5 with a double, a walk and a stolen base between his first two contests since returning from Triple-A Reno. With Dominic Fletcher now back in the minors, McCarthy looks like he'll handle an everyday role in the Arizona outfield. Despite his struggles over 76 plate appearances in the majors this season (.487 OPS), McCarthy makes for an intriguing speculative pickup off the waiver wire due to the stolen-base upside he displayed with Arizona in 2022.