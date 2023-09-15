McCarthy went 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 11-1 loss to the Mets.
McCarthy didn't start the game but was one of three players to enter during the blowout loss, as manager Torey Lovullo wanted to preserve some regulars for the weekend series against the Cubs. McCarthy made his second appearance (one start) since being recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
