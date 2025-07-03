Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Extends hit streak to seven
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCarthy went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to San Francisco.
McCarthy singled twice and extended a hit streak to seven contests, during which he's gone 8-for-26 (.308) with one walk, one triple, two home runs and six RBI. This has been a much better version of the player seen in April (.073/.170/.098), and it looks like McCarthy will stick with the Diamondbacks even when Corbin Carroll (wrist) is ready to come off the 10-day injured list.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Swats go-ahead homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: On base in four straight•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Homer, steal in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Starts in right field•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Summoned from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Set for promotion•