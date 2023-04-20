McCarthy went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in Wednesday's 14-5 loss to St. Louis.

McCarthy is hitless over his last 15 at-bats and is batting just .154 through 17 games. Wednesday's non-start was the second straight game against a right-hander that the lefty-hitting outfielder opened on the bench. Pavin Smith, who homered for a second straight game in place of McCarthy in the starting lineup, could grab more opportunities going foward.

