McCarthy entered Sunday's game after Alek Thomas was removed with a hamstring injury.

Thomas injured the hamstring while running out a double-play ball in the first inning and was eventually removed following the third. McCarthy, who went hitless in two at-bats, entered to play right field while Corbin Carroll moved to center. Thomas is expected to be evaluated Monday and may not be available for Monday's game against the Yankees. McCarthy is the most likely fill-in if Thomas is unavailable.