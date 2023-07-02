McCarthy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
After going 1-for-6 with a triple, a walk, a run and an RBI between the first two games of the series in Anaheim, the lefty-hitting McCarthy will check out of the lineup with southpaw Reid Detmers on the bump for the Angels. Dominic Fletcher will replace McCarthy in right field.
