McCarthy is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Though he went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's 7-0 win while southpaw Nestor Cortes was on the bump for the Yankees, the lefty-hitting McCarthy will retreat to the bench for the series finale while another southpaw (Carlos Rodon) takes the hill for New York. Jorge Barrosa will replace McCarthy in the outfield, but the latter is still expected to see steady playing time against right-handed pitching while Alek Thomas (hamstring) is on the injured list.