Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Idle against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCarthy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
After starting in each of the last five games, the left-handed-hitting McCarthy will bow out of the lineup while the Phillies send southpaw Ranger Suarez to the hill. Tim Tawa will check in for McCarthy in left field and will bat seventh.
