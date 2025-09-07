McCarthy started in left field and went 1-for-2 with two RBI in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Sox.

McCarthy's bases-loaded fielder choice in the second inning plated the Diamondbacks' first run, and then he had a run-scoring single in the fourth. He was eventually pinch hit for against lefty reliever Justin Wilson in the sixth. He's expected to serve as the primary left fielder against right-handers with Lourdes Gurriel (knee) done for the season. Against left-handers, look for Jorge Barrosa or Blaze Alexander in left.