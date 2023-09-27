McCarthy will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's contest versus the White Sox.
McCarthy was not part of the initial lineup, getting added after Lourdes Gurriel was scratched. It's only his third start since he was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Sept. 12.
