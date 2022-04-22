McCarthy started in center field and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.
McCarthy, who gave primary center fielder Daulton Varsho a break for the day, homered in his first plate appearance in the second inning. This was the fourth start in 13 games for McCarthy, a spare outfield part that offers a level of speed.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Singles, scores in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Headed for roster spot•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Heads back to bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Homers in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Fills in for resting Marte•