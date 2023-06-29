McCarthy batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

McCarthy was given a vote of confidence, moving up from ninth to leadoff, as a fill-in for a resting Geraldo Perdomo. The outfielder has hit safely in 13 of the last 15 games, posting a .333 average and .868 OPS during that stretch. Since returning to the majors in late May, McCarthy is batting .303 with three doubles, two triples, one home run, 17 RBI, 15 steals and 15 runs over 29 contests.