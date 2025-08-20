McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Guardians.

McCarthy has four multi-hit efforts over his last five games, and he's also recorded three stolen bases in that span. His homer Tuesday was his first since July 1 versus the Giants. The outfielder remains in a limited role as a fourth outfielder, as he hasn't produced consistently for much of the year. He's at a .209/.267/.351 slash line with three homers, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored and six steals across 43 contests.