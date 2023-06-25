McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and run scored in Saturday's 7-6 loss to San Francisco.

McCarthy was part of Arizona's four-run fifth inning, leading off with a bunt single, swiping second base, then coming home on Ketel Marte's single. It was the 16th stolen base for McCarthy, who has 14 thefts in the 26 games since returning to the majors.