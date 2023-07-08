McCarthy went 0-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and two steals in Friday's 7-3 win over the Pirates.

McCarthy's speed set up runs in the third and fourth innings. He led off both frames with a walk then stole second base before coming around to score. He has three steals over the last two games and reached the 20-steal mark in just 58 games. It's the second consecutive season with at least 20 thefts for McCarthy, who has a .377 OBP since returning to the majors May 26.