McCarthy is not in the lineup Thursday against the Giants.
Lourdes Gurriel, Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll will start across the outfield as the Diamondbacks take on the Giants and left-handed opener Scott Alexander. The left-handed-hitting McCarthy should be available off the bench.
