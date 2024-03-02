McCarthy was noticeably absent from the Diamondbacks' projected Opening Day roster from Steve Gilbert of MLB.com.
McCarthy, who went 1-for-3 with two runs and one stolen base Friday, has been a contributor the last two seasons, most notably for his speed. He stole 23 bases in 2022 then 26 last season. The 25-year-old outfielder appears to be on the bubble. The offseason additions of Joc Pederson and Randal Grichuk (ankle), plus the re-signing Lourdes Gurriel, makes it a crowded outfield. Arizona can also use Jace Peterson (wrist) as a depth outfielder in a pinch.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Removed from wild-card roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Late entrant into lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Delivers lone run in blowout•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Recalled from Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Optioned to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: On bench Wednesday•