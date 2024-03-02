McCarthy was noticeably absent from the Diamondbacks' projected Opening Day roster from Steve Gilbert of MLB.com.

McCarthy, who went 1-for-3 with two runs and one stolen base Friday, has been a contributor the last two seasons, most notably for his speed. He stole 23 bases in 2022 then 26 last season. The 25-year-old outfielder appears to be on the bubble. The offseason additions of Joc Pederson and Randal Grichuk (ankle), plus the re-signing Lourdes Gurriel, makes it a crowded outfield. Arizona can also use Jace Peterson (wrist) as a depth outfielder in a pinch.