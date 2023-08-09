McCarthy is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.
McCarthy has gone 5-for-10 with three walks and three stolen bases over his last four games, but he carries a disappointing .255/.332/.334 slash line in 279 total plate appearances this year. Tommy Pham, Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll will canvas the Arizona outfield Wednesday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Steals two bases in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Swipes two bags in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Not in lineup Tuesday•