McCarthy was included on the updated projected roster compiled by Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
McCarthy was not part of Gilbert's initial projection, but Randal Grichuk's lingering ankle injury -- he hasn't played a game yet -- could impact his availability for Opening Day. McCarthy is 8-for-32 with two doubles, a triple, three RBI and two stolen bases over 12 Cactus League contests.
