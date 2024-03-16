Watch Now:

McCarthy was included on the updated projected roster compiled by Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

McCarthy was not part of Gilbert's initial projection, but Randal Grichuk's lingering ankle injury -- he hasn't played a game yet -- could impact his availability for Opening Day. McCarthy is 8-for-32 with two doubles, a triple, three RBI and two stolen bases over 12 Cactus League contests.

