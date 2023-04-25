McCarthy was optioned Tuesday to Triple-A Reno, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
McCarthy had quite a bit of fantasy buzz leading into the 2023 campaign following his mini breakout in 2022, but he heads to the farm having slashed just .143/.229/.238 with one homer and two steals through 22 games (70 plate appearances) this season for the Diamondbacks. Emmanuel Rivera has been recalled in a corresponding move, though it should be Pavin Smith who benefits most from McCarthy's demotion.
