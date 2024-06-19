McCarthy is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Nationals.
Left-hander Patrick Corbin is toeing the slab for the Nationals, so the lefty-hitting McCarthy will begin the game on the bench. Randal Grichuk will patrol right field for the Diamondbacks.
