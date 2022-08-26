site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McCarthy will hit the bench Friday against the White Sox.
McCarthy has been on fire over his last 10 games, hitting .375 with a homer and three steals, but he'll nonetheless get the day off Friday. Jordan Luplow will start in left field.
