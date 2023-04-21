McCarthy isn't in Arizona's lineup Friday against San Diego, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
McCarthy last recorded a base hit April 11, and he will take a seat again Friday. His absence opens up a spot for Pavin Smith to serve as Arizona's designated hitter and bat sixth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Extends hitless run•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Sits for second time in four games•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Out against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Reaches base four times•