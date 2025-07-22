default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McCarthy is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

After Corbin Carroll was placed on the injured list June 24 due to a fractured wrist, McCarthy initially noticed a spike in playing time, but he's faded into more of a fourth-outfielder role of late. The lefty-hitting McCarthy will be on the bench for the fifth time in Arizona's last seven games, with two of those absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers.

More News