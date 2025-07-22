Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Playing time tailing off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCarthy is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.
After Corbin Carroll was placed on the injured list June 24 due to a fractured wrist, McCarthy initially noticed a spike in playing time, but he's faded into more of a fourth-outfielder role of late. The lefty-hitting McCarthy will be on the bench for the fifth time in Arizona's last seven games, with two of those absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers.
