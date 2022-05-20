McCarthy was recalled from Triple-A Reno and will start in right field Friday against the Cubs.
McCarthy was optioned to Reno in late April, but he's recently been traveling with the big-league club as a member of the practice squad. He appeared in 13 games for Arizona prior to the demotion and hit .120/.185/.240 with a 42.9 percent strikeout rate.
