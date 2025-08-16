McCarthy went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 4-3 loss to Colorado.

McCarthy extended his hitting streak to a modest three games, and it was just his second multi-RBI effort over 41 games this season. It's been a tough year for the speedy outfielder, who has a dismal .560 OPS in 2025 and was sent down to the minor leagues at one point, but he's fared a bit better at the plate recently in his part-time role. Over his last 15 outings (44 at-bats), McCarthy is hitting .273 with two home runs, three doubles, two RBI and two stolen bases.