McCarthy was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Reno, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

McCarthy has been a disappointment at the major-league level this season, but he boasts a .360/.416/.594 batting line with nine homers and 15 steals in 45 games at Triple-A. He just earned his second straight Pacific Coast League Player of the Week award and could draw some starts in the Diamondbacks' outfield down the stretch. Pavin Smith was optioned to Reno in a corresponding roster move.